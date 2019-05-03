NE Portland bar owner sues Patriot Prayer leader and associates for $1M

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The owner of a northeast Portland bar is suing Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, his associate Ian Kramer, and anyone who conspired with them after a brawl earlier this week in northeast Portland.
The owner of Cider Riot! near Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street is suing them for negligence, trespassing and emotional distress. His $1 million lawsuit alleges Kramer used a baton to hit a Cider Riot! patron on the head, knocking her unconscious.
Joey Gibson emailed a statement to FOX 12 Friday night saying he’s preached non-violent resistance.
Gibson claims Cider Riot! and Rose City Antifa committed crimes against him while he was standing on a public sidewalk. He also claims he never stepped foot on Cider Riot! property.
The fight Wednesday night at one point included a reported 60 people, according to Portland police. Officers continue to investigate and released details about their response Wednesday afternoon.
