NE Portland business owner working to rebuild after thefts including $19,000 welding machine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A welder in northeast Portland had his truck and equipment stolen and is now trying to rebuild for the sake of his business.
"Basically I drive around in this truck all day and people break things and I have the responsibility of figuring out how to fix them," Andrew Lee said.
He owns AMW, a welding, fabrication and mechanical contracting business, which has really been getting off the ground in the past year or so. It's work that’s pretty much impossible without a truck and tools to do it.
"I've done things as small as a frying pan to as big as a gangway on the Columbia River and this is how I do it all," Lee said.
On October 17, he and his partner Astrid Grigspy-Schulte were on their way home from California and got the bad news from their nearby relative that the truck was gone, and with it what Lee calls a dream welding machine, a torch and other tools, more than $20,000 worth of equipment.
Stealing all of it would have been no easy feat. Lee had unhooked the starter to prevent something like this while they were out of town, so he thinks whoever took the truck must have towed it, and the 1,300-pound machine was welded to the bed.
They reported it to police and have been trying to get the word out to get their stuff back. A neighbor happened to see the truck in a field, and they got that, though not in drivable condition.
"It sort of occupies every waking moment of my life," Lee said.
Now they’re just hoping to build back up what was lost.
They have a GoFundMe that can be found here.