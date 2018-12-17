NE Portland coffee shop broken into for the fourth time this month

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A northeast Portland coffee shop is once again picking up the pieces after what they say is the fourth break-in in less than a month.
The most recent break-in at The Arrow Coffeehouse on Northeast MLK happened early Saturday morning. Video posted to the shop’s Instagram page shows a man breaking through the glass door.
The owner says there was no money in the shop and says the burglar didn’t take anything.
Police say the intruder caused $1,400 in damage. That number is on top of the thousands of dollars the owner has already paid over the last few weeks.
The shop owner thinks the same man broke in a few weeks ago; that burglary was also caught on camera.
Copyright 2108 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.