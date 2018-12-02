NE Portland coffee shop broken into three times in one week

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted broke into a northeast Portland coffee shop three times this week.
Now the owner of Arrow Coffeehouse, Erica Escalante, said they’re out thousands of dollars.
She said on Monday night, someone smashed their glass door and took off with quite a bit of cash.
So, she put in anti-theft glass and made sure not to leave much money in the till.
But then on Wednesday night, the glass was broken again; this time, however, whoever did it wasn’t able to get in.
So, Escalante tells FOX 12 they installed security cameras.
But yet again, Friday night, it was same story.
That time, the criminal was caught on camera, and Escalante said he got away with some cash.
“All these costs just start adding up,” Escalante said. “You’re out thousands of dollars in cash right now so it hurts and its very, very stressful.”
She says replacing the glass every time costs about $3,000, plus what they’re spending on security measures.
Now, they’re relying on the community and customers to help them get through this. They’re even having an anti-theft bake sale.
“We like supporting these guys because the coffee and pastries are great, but especially when they’re going through a rough time,” said Josh Fisher, a regular customer.
Escalante said, “We can’t prevent the bad things 100 percent, but we can all take care of each other when the bad stuff happens.”
