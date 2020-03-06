PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A homeowner is sharing his story after he says a group of fake roofing professionals scammed him out of thousands of dollars.
Police on Thursday warned the public about a group of men they say have been scamming residents in Lake Oswego and Portland. The three or four men are white, in their mid-20s to 30s, and have heavy Irish accents, according to investigators.
Police said the men have been visiting residents and claiming to be able to perform home repairs and maintenance, including power washing and chimney repair.
On Friday, FOX 12 spoke with a homeowner in northeast Portland who said a group that matches the police department’s description tore up his roof last week, badly damaging it and cracking a skylight. He said the group promised to rid his roof shingles of moss, but now, he’ll have to replace the roof, as another company told him the shingle placement is sure to leak.
The homeowner did not want to be identified to protect his business.
“I know better, I’m an adult,” the homeowner said. “He ruined my roof and now I gotta apply for homeowners insurance and file a police report and pay somebody to do my roof right.”
The homeowner says he ran into the group members in his community, the front runner telling him that his crews could steam wash his roof for a couple hundred of dollars.
“He had some personal issues that he was overcoming and I wanted to help, I want to help people,” the homeowner said.
The homeowner said the crews started work, power washing the roof to the point of destruction, then told him that they could replace the shingles, so he agreed. The homeowner said he signed a contract and paid thousands of dollars upfront.
“I said I’m gonna contact the CCB board and go through mitigation and arbitration, and he’s like, ‘who’s that’, that should’ve been another red flag, what do you mean you don’t know who the CCB is,” the homeowner said.
The company website’s about me section incomplete. FOX 12 called the phone number listed on the site and spoke to a man named Steven. The man said the company hasn’t done any steam washing in Portland area.
A company is required to have a CCB license to complete any roofing work in the state of Oregon. The company spokesperson deflected every time FOX 12 requested to hear the company’s license, telling our reporter that "I'm just here answering the phone call, ring the boss, he'll be here tomorrow".
Lake Oswego police shared photos of men they say are suspect’s in the scamming case they are warning the public about. Investigators say they may be driving unmarked pickups with California plates. Police believe the group may have been active in other states.
Police suggest researching a company online or contacting the Better Business Bureau or the Oregon Construction Contractors Board to see if a company is legitimate.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of one of these scams is asked to file a report with the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503-635-0238.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.