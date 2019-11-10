NE Portland's Cider Riot! closes its doors Sunday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sunday is the last day you can get a drink from northeast Portland's Cider Riot.
The cidery is closing its doors because the owner, Abram Goldman-Armstrong, tells FOX 12 it isn't sustainable.
He says the facility was built to produce 2,000 barrels of cider a year. Right now, they’re making about half of that.
Goldman-Armstrong says his business isn’t the only one struggling.
He blames this industry-wide pinch partly on consumers turning to a new trend of hard seltzers.
