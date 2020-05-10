NE Portland siblings building planter boxes, giving back to community

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A brother and sister duo in northeast Portland are carving out new skills to give back to the community.
Jaylen and Kyla Palmer are busy building custom planter boxes. They even donated one of them to a deserving mom.
Jaylen says he didn’t have much woodworking experience before the pandemic. But when his mom wanted a planter box, the 16-year-old got the tools, watched some videos and went to work.
His creations quickly took off on social media, so his younger sister joined in to help out.
“It’s just really fun right now. We are getting our own wealth, we are learning to work hard for our money,” Jaylen said.
Kyla said, “It’s just a nice experience building, and family activities. We are learning as we go, like it’s a process.”
“We all recognize that this is a difficult time for our country, our world and they were motivated to turn that around and bring light and joy to the community,” their mom said.
The power-siblings call themselves “J&K Partners.”
You can learn more about their work on Facebook and NextDoor.
