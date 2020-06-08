PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crime hasn’t stopped in Portland as officers continue to monitor protests around the city in response to George Floyd’s death.
The owner of Redbird Studio and a jewelry store next door in northeast Portland say someone broke into their stores the night of June 2, gaining access through the store window at Redbird to swipe a computer and some other items, the studio’s owner says.
Claudio Starzak, owner of the jewelry store, said the burglar used an interior door to break into his store. The burglar dug through multiple drawers there and stole about half of the inventory on display, which is more than 30 pieces of silvery jewelry worth around $4,000, Starzak said.
Starzak said the timing couldn’t have been worse, and he was preparing to reopen his shop after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On top of that it’s a backset like, okay, I have to rebuild my inventory to be able to open the shop, so that’s going to delay me a few weeks,” Starzak said.
Starzak believes this was a crime of opportunity as police focus time and devote resources to ongoing protests.
Forensics were able to get fingerprints from the glass displays, but Starzak isn’t hopeful he’ll see the designs again, some of which were one-of-a-kind.
The owner of Redbird studio said the computer that was stolen from her business held some of her unique stationary designs that she won’t be able to get back.
