PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service now says a tornado that touched down in northeast Portland on Monday evening took a path spanning nearly 30 blocks, and while it wasn’t on the ground the whole time, it left behind a lot of damage.
The updated information from the NWS shows the tornado first touched down near Northeast 10th and Wygant at 5:24 p.m. and damage was reported as far east as Northeast 38th and Shaver.
The NWS says the EF-0 tornado lasted six minutes, and was over by 5:30 p.m.
It carried winds reaching 80 mph and, at its widest, stretched 40 yards.
Tuesday afternoon, people all over the storm’s path continued cleaning up downed trees and limbs, while power crews finished repairing lines that were brought down.
“You could see things twirling in the sky, and it got dark really fast,” said one neighbor who saw the storm.
“Honestly it felt like a hurricane or something was happening. It was really scary,” said Victor Amador. “It came out of nowhere, trashed the block and then went as quickly as it came.”
Luckily, nobody was hurt.
Two trees came down onto a home near Northeast 16th and Going.
“There was furniture from the neighbor’s flying up,” said Anna Blieler, who lives next door and had just returned home.
She was still sitting in her car when she saw the trees fall.
“Our car was shaking, I was holding on to our dog,” she added. “I thought we were going to be swept away.”
Two blocks away on Northeast 18th and Going, a massive walnut tree fell on top of an empty van, crushing windows and uprooting the sidewalk.
The tree meant a lot to Barbara Haedtke, who was at work in Vancouver when the storm hit.
“We thought we saw a funnel cloud forming there, or the starts of one and lightning struck our building,” she told FOX 12.
While her massive tree came crashing down, she says lighter things didn’t move an inch.
“We had lawn chairs sitting against the house and they’re completely intact and unmoved so it’s really strange,” Haedtke said.
More damage was recorded near Northeast 29th and Skidmore, where Nina Scott is supposed to be hosting a backyard bridal brunch on Sunday.
Now, the party will have to move inside.
“Her fence came down, and this fence right here you can see it all came down,” Scott said, pointing out the damage.
Her husband’s car window shattered in the wind, and in her front yard, the Chanticleer pear tree they planted in 1991 split.
Experts say it will need to come down.
“I guess we’re going to have to say goodbye to it now,” she added.
So how does the National Weather Service determine if a storm is, in fact, a tornado?
They send a survey crew out to the scene to talk with witnesses and observe the damage.
Laurel McCoy was on that team Monday.
“The damage is really telling,” McCoy told FOX 12. “We look at the pattern of the damage. If the damage is all kind of laying toward one direction it’s usually straight-line wind, but if you see the damage is kind of swirly or in a few different directions, that can sometimes determine whether it was straight-line wind or a tornado.”
Their team spent a couple of hours on the ground in NE Portland surveying the impacts of the tornado, which included downed trees and power line, bent or missing roof shingles, a damaged chimney and a couple of shattered windows.
“It touched down and came back up, touched down and came back up. Tornadoes tend to do that, they don’t always track along the ground the entire damage path, especially these smaller, weaker ones,” she explained. “So you see spotty damage as opposed to a full line of damage.”
