PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of workers in northeast Portland say they’re frustrated over a homeless camp and need help cleaning it up.
The camp sprung up on private property in a groundwater protection area that backs up to the Columbia Slough on Northeast Cameron Boulevard near Northeast 166th just off Airport Way.
The land is owned by Micah Warren, who also owns the business park across the street.
“We’ve got couches, trash galore,” Warren said, walking through the camp with FOX 12 on Friday.
Warren said his grandfather bought the land years ago and his uncle earned a Wetlands Stewardship Award for it in 1998 from The Wetlands Conservancy.
Now, trash is in the water and it’s a homeless camp Warren can’t compete with.
“We’ve been dealing with the mess and clean-up out here for quite some time," Warren said. "Well over a year, heavily and consistently."
Warren said he donated the land back to the city several months ago, but the paperwork hasn’t been signed and it’s still technically his.
Thursday morning, a pop-up trailer caught fire at the camp, sending flames into the treetops.
“I was in the middle of a phone call and my colleague goes 'holy moly, look at that fire!'" Lars Kasch told FOX 12. "And there were four fire trucks here and we could see it right out our window."
Kasch works across the street in the business park Warren owns. He said someone broke into their dumpster with a crow bar. Other business tenants say the camp has cost them thousands of dollars in stolen car batteries, punctured gas tanks and vandalism.
“The police have come in and evicted a number of people here, and that works for a couple of hours, but then they’re just released and they walk right back here,” Warren said.
Warren says he’s reached out to several city agencies for help cleaning it up.
A spokesperson for the Portland Water Bureau said they will look into the issue, but it’s not clear if the water bureau has any jurisdiction on the property.
However, camps popping up along the slough are nothing new and, unfortunately, it’s an issue Portland is facing citywide.
Warren says he just wants to see the site restored to its former beauty, and he hopes it’s a bill he won’t have to foot.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for everybody,” Warren said. “I’m sure these people don’t want to be here either, but they’re here and they’re just creating a mess and disturbance for everybody, and I don’t know what to do and how to keep my tenants and clients in the area feeling safe and clean and wanting to come to work.”
