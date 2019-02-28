SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Several businesses in northeast Salem say they are frustrated by thieves. Over the the last three weeks one company says they have been hit several times.
Luis Rivas, the vice president of Empire Inc. off Madison St. NE in Salem said they have had gas siphoned from their work vans, a trailer stolen, and tires taken straight from the axel of another van.
“They went and broke into these vans,” Rivas said as he showed FOX 12 the damage, “they stole the fuel gas, and they stole the stereos from it, they stole two stereos from it. That happened, then two days later they came back.”
He said they moved into the building a nine months ago and didn’t have trouble until recently.
“Things like that make us feel like we are not secure,” Rivas said.
Up the street at Athletic Edge Gymnastics they say someone stole their security cameras right from the side of the building Tuesday morning.
“They must have grabbed one of these chairs and they came up and cut the camera off the building and they took the camera from there,” co-owner Kelsey Kottek said.
She said security footage shows three people lingering around their building. She added they even cut a hole in their fence and it appeared they were trying to get in through a side vent.
“They were around the side of the building, trying to get in, we have like this vents on the side of the building we don’t know if they were trying to access through the vents or what they were doing,” Kottek said.
She said she thinks the three were working towards a bigger heist. The very next morning a new security camera caught a person outside. Kottek said she was alerted and called police who showed up within minutes. She added police tracked footprints in the snow but were not able to find anyone.
The businesses along Madison St. said the same type of pick-up truck is caught on their surveillance cameras. For that reason, they think all these crimes are connected.
Salem police said they have investigators on the case and can’t say quite yet if the cases are connected or not.
Anyone with information on these cases are asked to contact Salem Police.
