MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Beginning Thursday, small businesses located in East Multnomah County can apply for grant assistance.
The East Multnomah County Small Business Relief fund, which totals nearly $1,000,000, is part of a $7,600,000 allocation Multnomah County received from the State of Oregon earlier this month. The funds will be administered by the Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute.
Qualifying businesses must be located in the cities of Fairview, Gresham, Troutdale and Wood Village, as well as in surrounding areas of unincorporated East Multnomah County.
The Portland Business Alliance says businesses most impacted by Governor Kate Brown's public health closures and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic will be prioritized.
Applications for the grants open Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8 a.m. and close on Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. To apply, click here.
An advisory committee will select the awardees. Those in the committee include:
- Chair Deborah Kafoury, Multnomah County
- Commissioner Lori Stegmann, Multnomah County District 4
- John Wasiutynski, Office of Sustainability Director, Multnomah County
- Rebecca Stavenjord, Chief of Staff, Commissioner Stegmann, Multnomah County
- Mayor Brian Cooper, City of Fairview
- Mayor-elect Travis Stovall, City of Gresham
- Mayor-elect Randy Lauer, City of Troutdale
- Mayor Scott Harden, City of Wood Village
- Councilor Shirley Craddick, Metro
- Raihana Ansary, Metro Region Coordinator, Office of Governor Brown, State of Oregon
- Shea Flaherty Betin, Entrepreneurship and Community Economic Development Manager, Prosper Portland
- Andrew Hoan, President, Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute
- Vanessa Sturgeon, Chair, Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute
- Mari Watanabe, Executive Director, Partners in Diversity
The Portland Business Alliance says the East Multnomah County Small Business Relief funds will be distributed by March 31, 2021.
Grants for restaurants and food carts in Multnomah County are currently open here.
For more information, visit portlandalliance.com/emcgrants.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.