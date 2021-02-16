PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands across northwest Oregon are starting Tuesday without power, as outages from winter weather conditions remain a major issue.
Tuesday marks the fourth day of mass power outages in the Portland and Salem metro areas.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 200,000 Portland General Electric customers did not have service.
Here is a breakdown of the customers experiencing power loss by county, according to the PGE outage map:
- Clackamas: 78,814
- Columbia: 48
- Marion: 54,548
- Multnomah: 51,816
- Polk: 1,502
- Washington: 5,534
- Yamhill: 7,113
While the number of affected customers without power has decreased since Monday, Clackamas County has continued to be the county with the most outages.
PGE says its crews are working around the clock to restore services, but the winter storm that hit the region hard over the weekend left a huge amount of downed power lines and trees in its wake.
Additionally, more than 18,000 Pacific Power customers in Oregon did not have service as of 5 a.m.
