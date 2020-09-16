Nearly 300 patients who visisted a Salmon Creek chiropractic office last week may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to Clark County Public Health.
An employee at Chiro One Wellness Center Salmon Creek, 13800 NE 20th Ave., tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The employee worked while potentially contagious and may have exposed people at the office over four days last week
The employee also exposed the 14 other employees at the wellness center, according to health officials.
All patients who visited the office Sept. 8, Sept. 9, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 are considered close contacts who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and should quarantine immediately, according to Clark County Public Health.
Patients who visited the Salmon Creek office on other days, or visited other Chiro One locations, were not exposed and do not need to quarantine.
Chiro One Wellness Center provided Public Health with the names and contact information for all affected patients. Public Health will call each patient to notify them of their exposure and provide additional information about quarantine. Notifying nearly 300 individuals may take several days, according to health officials.
People possibly exposed should quarantine immediately and not wait for a call from Public Health.
Anyone who has questions prior to being contacted by Public Health can call 360-386-2140.
COVID-19 symptoms can develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
