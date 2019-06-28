Nearly 300 wildland firefighters wrap up week long training in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - With an above-average fire season expected this summer, firefighters are getting ready. Friday marked the last day of a week-long training for nearly 300 wild land firefighters outside of Sweet Home.
The men and women spent the last week in the classroom learning everything from tactical skills to safety. Their classes included basically fire behavior, weather, map and compass use, teamwork, safety, tools and hose lays, fighting fire in the rural-urban interface, and fire investigations.
Outside Sweet Home today where 300 firefighters are training for wildfire season. Today is the final day of a week long training, trying out what they learned in the classroom. Story tonight on @fox12oregon. @willametteNF @ORDeptForestry pic.twitter.com/aWpvONO0TQ— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 28, 2019
The students camped in tents at Sweet Home High School and ate meals communally to give them a taste of what life in fire camp would be like.
Friday morning, they put all the skills they learned to the test with a live fire training on private forest land a few miles outside of Sweet Home.
“It’s hard work,” Kobe Olson, of Sweet Home, said. “There is a lot to it, a lot to know.”
Olson was among those attending the program for the first time. He’s looking forward to the hard work that comes with fighting wildfires.
“Growing up, I’ve always worked outside in the woods, and I have been a logger,” Olson said. “I’m excited, can’t wait.”
Kindra Gross, of Lyons, is taking a different path. She is learning more of the of leadership role as crew boss.
“We do have a lot of college students who just do it in the summer and then they go back to school in the winter. It is a good seasonal job for anyone that is going to college right now,” Gross said.
For many of these men and women, they know this summer has the potential to be busy, but they are willing and able to step up to that challenge.
“Everyone loves this job, it is great, everyone is super happy to be out here learning new things, everyone is really pumped to get out there in the fire season this year,” Gross said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.