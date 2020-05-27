Need a haircut? Big changes as salons, barbershops reopen in parts of Oregon

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Customers at hair salons and barbershops in Oregon are noticing big changes as businesses reopen in areas of Oregon approved to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to reopen the state.
At Infinity Hair Salon in Milwaukie, customers must wait outside the store before entering. Staff members meet customers at their vehicle with paperwork to fill out. The paperwork includes a symptoms check form and a waiver that customers must sign, as well as contact tracing information.
Closed since mid-March, salon owner Eric Rowe says he opened the salon back up on Saturday after Clackamas County was approved to enter Phase 1 of the governor’s plan.
“We opened up as soon as we heard that we could open back up,” Rowe said. “We were here until about four in the morning.”
After signing their paperwork, customers are asked to put on a mask before walking into the store.
“The rules are when you come in, you must wear a mask,” Rowe said. “Every client and every stylist has to wear a mask. They come up to the front desk and they use some hand sanitizer.”
Stylists also wear masks and salon chars are spaced six feet apart. Rowe says customers have been enthusiastic and understand, with only a couple complains about the mask requirement.
“Like one in a hundred,” Rowe said. “There’s one or two people. But they understand if they really want to get their hair done, then this is what we have to do for now.”
For now, the salon is taking appointments only. Rowe says there has been no shortage of customers eager for that first cut.
“Be patient with us,” Rowe said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of changes here. We’d love to see you. We’ll get to you as soon as we can.”
The salon will provide masks for customers who don’t have their own. Because of some of the added costs of doing business right now, Rowe says he has had to raise prices.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
'Need a haircut? Big changes as salons, barbershops reopen in parts of Oregon' 'paperwork includes a symptoms check form and a waiver that customers must sign, as well as contact tracing information.' Hmmm....... a check off sheet, a waiver, contact tracing information? Your not buying a car or a house, all you are buying is a lousy haircut.
