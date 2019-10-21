PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FedEx is hoping to hire over 1,050 seasonal workers in Portland, many of which could become full-time job opportunities, the company says.
Openings include package handlers and other support positions, according to the delivery service.
Applicants must be 18 years old and able to lift 50 pounds for some positions.
FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions nationwide this year to help during the holiday season.
See available positions and learn more about potential jobs at careers.fedex.com.
