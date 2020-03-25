Need a job? Franz Bakery hiring in Portland area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Franz Bakery is hiring in Oregon and other states.
The company says it looking to fill more than 150 positions. The jobs are in states up and down the West Coast with 15 in the Portland area.
Open positions include everything from bakers and shipping managers to delivery drivers, the company says.
Franz says it has seen a bit of a spike in sales since the COVID-19 pandemic and is working hard to keep things going.
“Kinda in response to the extra demand for product, just kinda keeping up with the supply in the area and the region,” Michella Rose, a company spokesperson, said. “We've been maintaining production, busy and fast and furious.”
The jobs are open right now and will be up until they are filled, the company says. See job openings on the company’s website.
