PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Business is booming for grocery stores in Oregon and southwest Washington as COVID-19 cases increases across the country.
Albertsons and Safeway stores have posted immediate job openings, including in-store and distribution roles and home delivery drivers.
Fred Meyer also has posted openings at stores across the northwest. A company spokesperson confirms it’s because their stores are seeing increased demand due to coronavirus concerns.
“People are not traveling, they’re not going out for entertainment and dining out, but what they are doing is going to the grocery store … business has increased dramatically because of that, so there’s just a lot of opportunity for us to bring on new folks,” Jeffery Temple, Director of Corporate Affairs, said.
Safeway and Albertsons stores have announced openings including in their deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel, customer service, and home delivery departments.
The jobs are posted online the Safeway and Albertsons websites. People interested in applying can also inquire with the Store Director at their local store, a spokesperson says.
You can view openings at Fred Meyer stores by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.