PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – All Kohl’s stores in the Portland area are hoping to hire hundreds of seasonal workers this weekend.
Local stores are looking to fill nearly 550 positions during the national hiring event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a company spokesperson.
Candidates during the event can walk in, apply and interview for available positions, and could receive a verbal offer on the spot.
Nationwide, Kohl’s says it is hoping to hire approximately 5,000 seasonal associates to help during the fall and holiday seasons.
Interested candidates can find their nearest store here and view available positions here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.