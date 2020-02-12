PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dozens of cats rescued after a truck and trailer ran off the road in Prineville will soon be available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society.
More than 40 cats, 10 dogs, and a rabbit were rescued from the trailer when the crash occurred in October, OHS says.
The animals after the crash were transported to the Humane Society of Ochocos and their owners were cited with animal neglect, according to OHS.
The Humane Society of Ochocos last week asked OHS to help, as many of the cats need ongoing medical care.
11 of the cats were transported to OHS last week. 32 more will be arrive on Thursday.
The cats are coming to OHS as part of the Second Chance program, which transfers close to 8,000 pets to OHS each year from other shelters that take in more animals than they are able to adopt out.
