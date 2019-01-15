Need a new job? Alaska Airlines to hire hundreds in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Alaska Airlines says it will hire hundreds of people in Oregon this year.
The airline says the new jobs are part of an effort to hire more than 3,000 people nationwide in 2019.
Of the 3,000 new jobs, 500 will be in Oregon, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.
The company says it will hire a range of roles across different parts of Alaska and Horizon, including maintenance technicians, airport operations, pilots, customer service, and cargo and flight attendants. Most the new jobs will not require previous airline experience.
Available jobs will be posted online at https://alaskaair.jobs and https://horizonair.jobs.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.