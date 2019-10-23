PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland-area Fred Meyer and QFC stores started charging customers for cash back requests, billing customers for a service that used to be free.
The new policy, announced in August, charges customers 50 cents for cash back requests of $100 or less and $3.50 for cash back requests above $100 and up to $300.
In a statement, the Portland-based company says they just started the fee and it should hit all impacted stores this week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
