PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Small business owners are waiting for help from the federal government and at the state level, but some say aid isn’t coming fast enough.
Cliff McMillen, the owner of Vancouver Pizza, says he is in the same boat as a lot of people right now. He’s doing his best to stay open, but business is down considerably, he says, and without help fast, he’s worried about how long he can keep this up.
McMillen says he’s grateful that some orders are coming in, but with his newly-expanded dining room closed, and the sales of beer and alcohol that go along with it gone, he has big concerns. He says that even with take-out and delivery orders, his business is down 30-percent.
“The impact is mostly the owners don’t get paid,” McMillen said. “Our priorities have always been we’re going to take care of our employees, our customers, and we’re going to take care of our suppliers first.”
McMillen says he spent three hours trying to fill out the application for the SBA loan at the federal level and still hadn’t finished when he lost his data and had to start over.
When he tried calling to ask a real person for help, he says he waited 45 minutes for a rushed five-minute conversation, and he says the aid from Washington state isn’t even available yet.
“I’ve been checking that site, I just checked it before you called,” McMillen said, speaking to a FOX 12 reporter. “It’s still not available. It’s like a movie you’re looking forward to. It’s coming soon but it hasn’t gotten here yet and nobody can tell us and we don’t get any response back from their office when I put in messages to them.”
Unlike big companies, small business owners like McMillen don’t have a lot in savings. Often, whatever they do have, they invest back into their business.
With banks tightening up too, he’s worried that if another two, three, four weeks go by before any government aid arrives, it may not be possible to recover.
“It’s very frustrating,” McMillen said. “When they’re sitting there and thinking about how they’re going to get these programs implemented and how quick they can get them implemented, the need was yesterday, not tomorrow.”
The federal package was signed on Friday morning. At the state level, FOX 12 reached out to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office to find out more about when small business owners like McMillen may start seeing checks. The office had not responded as of Friday evening.
