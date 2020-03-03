MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Voodoo Doughnut will host two job fairs as the company plans to hire 60 employees for its new shop in Milwaukie, which will open later this year.
The job fairs on Saturday and Sunday will be held in the Oak Grove neighborhood at 14620 SE McLoughlin Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hourly employees will be paid weekly and receive tips. Employees who work 25 hours or more per week will be eligible for benefits.
“Voodoo employees are not required to wear uniforms or name tags and are encouraged to be themselves,” according to a company spokesperson.
The Milwaukie shop will open in Spring. A grand opening date has not been announced.
