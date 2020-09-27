ALOHA, OR (KPTV)- A dispute between neighbors in Aloha lead to a standoff and a deputy firing his gun on Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to southwest Cascadia Street near southwest Cascadia Court around 10:00 p.m.
The caller said his neighbor, Breck Carter, 39, was on his property and he had trespassed the day prior.
Carter ran into his home around 10:30 when deputies tried to talk to him, according to the sheriff’s office. When they knocked at his front door, he allegedly pointed a gun at them through the window.
The sheriff’s office said one of the deputies fired a shot through the window when he saw Carter pointing a gun at deputies. No one was hurt.
Crisis negotiators were able to talk to Carter and he was successfully taken into custody just before 1:00 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment on an unrelated injury. Carter was lodged into the Washington County Jail and charged with harassment, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of menacing.
The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the deputies who were involved.
