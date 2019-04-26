PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A neighbor acted quickly Friday morning after a shop behind a house in southeast Portland caught fire and spread to a nearby garage.
Clackamas Fire District #1 says the blaze near Southeast Fern Street and Hazel was knocked down quickly, which limited fire spread and allowed crews to search through both buildings for people.
No one was inside either building and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
FOX 12 spoke with the neighbor who called 911 when she saw flames and ran to help her neighbor.
"I grabbed my neighbor's hose and went into his backyard and started spraying the side of his house, sprayed down a discarded couch that almost caught fire," Amber Lewis said.
Fire investigators were on scene Friday afternoon working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
