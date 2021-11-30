Neighbor hopes burglary in Southwest Portland inspires others to check in on vulnerable neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Robin Warner was having a routine Wednesday morning when she noticed several Portland Police cars and a Portland Fire truck on her normally quiet street.
"Shock. Just absolute shock because nothing like that has happened around here," Warner said. "It's two houses up, my senior citizen neighbor that I help out, she kind of has no one else looking out for her. I ran up here and there were 7 officers here. She said 'I've been robbed! I've been robbed!'"
Portland Police said just after noon Wednesday, someone broke into the house on Southwest 65th Avenue, which belongs to Warner's neighbor, 78-year-old Jan.
Warner, who helps Jan, said the burglar snuck in through a kitchen window.
"You can see like knee mark knee mark elbow elbow. So, he just jumped in the kitchen," Warner said, describing the prints left behind on the window.
"He went straight to the living room, where she spends most of her time and went straight for her purse which sits right next to her. Demanded it, wanted cash, wanted jewelry and got mad when she said she had $18."
Police said Jan pulled out a gun to defend herself when the man pushed her down, took the gun and ran.
"She was armed, and I think it wasn't an example of anybody being safer. She wasn't safer pulling it out with her shaky hands and none of us are safer with him running out the door with her loaded gun," she said.
Now Jan is recovering both physically and mentally. She has a bruise on her forehead the size of an egg.
"She's scared and she's worried. It really violated her sense of safety here. She's lived in this house almost 40 years - I'm 48 - and it's always been her sanctuary, you know?" Warner said. "Today she took some pain medicine for the hematoma and checked in with her doctor."
Warner said this burglary has already made their street a little closer.
"A lot of people on Nextdoor and today walking by offered help and I'm going to make a list and take them up on it," she said. "I thought, 'I'm gonna find someone to hang up Christmas lights and I'm going to find people to come by and just take care of her yard.'"
Portland Police haven't made any arrests and don't have any possible suspects.