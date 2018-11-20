Neighbor informs police of construction site burglar in Wilsonville

Photo provided by Wilsonville police.

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Wilsonville police early Monday morning say they caught a burglar stealing equipment from a construction site.

Officers say a neighbor called to report seeing suspicious person at the construction site in the Villebois neighborhood.

Officers investigated and found he was lying, according to a police department spokesperson. The man was taken into custody and charged with burglary.

Police did not immediately identify the man who was arrested.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.