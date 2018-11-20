Neighbor informs police of construction site burglar in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Wilsonville police early Monday morning say they caught a burglar stealing equipment from a construction site.
Officers say a neighbor called to report seeing suspicious person at the construction site in the Villebois neighborhood.
Officers investigated and found he was lying, according to a police department spokesperson. The man was taken into custody and charged with burglary.
Police did not immediately identify the man who was arrested.
