PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Gunfire rang out again in Portland over the weekend, leaving two people dead in two separate shootings.

Portland police were called to the 1000 block of Northeast Second Avenue in the Lloyd District around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead.

The shooting happened inside the Hyatt Regency parking garage, but the hotel didn't return FOX 12's request for comment. Police said it does not have a suspect and it’s still investigating the shooting.

The second shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Parkrose neighborhood. Police were called to the 4800 block of Northeast 103rd Avenue for reports of gunfire. When they arrived at an apartment complex, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said several people were detained and the suspect remained on scene.

Chris Lyons lives nearby on Wygant Street. He said gun violence in his neighborhood is common.

“The neighborhood is pretty rough,” Lyons said. “We get shootings out here all the time - 150 rounds went off around 106th (Avenue) almost a year ago. That was pretty wild.”

Lyons was born and raised in Portland. He said growing he experienced gun violence in his neighborhood.

“We grew up in my dad’s house on 8th (Avenue) and Prescott (Street)," Lyons said. "Two or three times we had to jump to the floor because of gunfire.”

Portland police said the deadly shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood brings the total number of homicides to 19 in the city for 2022. It said 17 of those have been from gun violence.

If anyone has any information about these two shootings, you are asked to call PPB.