Neighbor rescues dog from home destroyed by fire Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A fire destroyed a two-story home in Beaverton Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after responding to the blaze in the 40 block of Southwest 150th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.
A neighbor while waiting for firefighters rescued a dog from the home’s backyard, TVF&R says.
Crews on scene confirmed the home was unoccupied and battled the blaze for an hour, contending with several obstacles, including a partially collapsed roof, a downed power line, excessive belongings inside the home, and excessive outside temperatures, according to fire officials.
TVF&R says crews were rotated frequently to restock air bottles and cool down.
Two people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. TVF&R says the home did not have a residential fire sprinkler and is considered a total loss.
A fire investigator is working to determine where and how the fire started.
Firefighters say kids in the neighborhood crafted signs to thank them for their work.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
