PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot after stepping out of his home in southeast Portland.
Police responded to the 11700 block of Southeast Foster Road at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said a male juvenile was defending himself from two other suspects, and at least one of those suspects was armed with a pistol.
The two suspects ran off, but fired back toward the boy, who was the intended target, according to police.
At that same time, a man stepped out of his home to see what was happening and he was shot.
Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition Tuesday.
No arrests have been made and there is no suspect description available at this time, according to officers.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-355191.
(2) comments
And how long ago did they define a major portion of the gang/gun crimes task force?... welcome to just another day in liberal Portlanistan
Way to go Portland !!!! That's it, step out of your house and get shot for no reason whatsoever. You libbies still want to cut the police also. You libbies better start walking around with white canes with red tips then you won't be questioned about your politics.
