PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A neighborhood app is making trick-or-treating easier for parents.
Nextdoor is offering a treat map this year to show which neighbors are handing out what, including non-food goodies.
The feature plays off the Teal Pumpkin Project, a campaign that raises awareness of food allergies and encourages families to place a teal pumpkin on their doorstep during Halloween.
The colored pumpkin tells potential trick-or-treaters the home has non-edible treats available for kids with food allergies.
Families can take the app with them Oct. 31 and have the option of adding different icons to the map.
Users can select the teal pumpkin, a candy corn or a haunted house icon.
The candy corn shows the homes that are passing out edible treats. The haunted house icon reveals where trick-or-treaters can find scary attractions.
The map is available to everyone, not just Nextdoor users, the app says. You can find the map on the Nextdoor website.
