Neighborhood association raising concerns of public safety in light of Gresham police changes

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - After learning the Gresham Police Department will be facing major changes in the new year, the Rockwood Neighborhood Association president says she's concerned about what this means for public safety and livability.
The City of Gresham says the Gresham Police Neighborhood Enforcement Team, the Traffic Unit and Transit Division will all be temporarily reassigned in the new year.
Rockwood Neighborhood Association President Catherine Nicewood says she's concerned about the impact this will have on the city.
"When I found out that the NET team was leaving, that affects our whole livability issues," Nicewood said.
She says neighborhood leaders work closely with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, but without it the community is left without crucial support.
"They take care of more of the long-term issues, so like nuisance houses, like graffiti like tall weeds and grass and things that you know you can't take care of in just one police visit," Nicewood said.
Nicewood also says with the absence of officers who deal with safety on the MAX Light Rail Service and bus lines, she believes there will be an increase in crime.
The Gresham Police Officers' Association is asking for the city and the community to invest in public safety and Nicewood agrees with that sentiment.
"I would like to say to the city, especially our city council to do everything you can to keep our police funded as much as possible," Nicewood said. "And whatever you do as far as ballot measures, or whatever the city comes up with next year make sure that you communicate it to the people how dire our finances are."
The City of Gresham says these are temporary adjustments due to staffing shortages, not budget constraints.
It says the budget remains unchanged for the fiscal year.