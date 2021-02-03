Neighborhood pharmacies join effort to vaccinate Oregonians

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting next week, pharmacies across the country will begin receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Biden administration officials announced details of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program this week to help increase vaccination rates in the United States. The White House shared plans to send one million doses to around 6,500 pharmacies nationwide as part of a trial run.
According to the CDC, 21 national pharmacy partners and networks will be taking part- including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, and others.
In Oregon, the initial round of doses will go to pharmacies under the Health Mart Pharmacies, Albertsons, and Costco umbrellas.
In Southeast Portland, Brooklyn Pharmacy owner Pat Hubbell said he's looking forward to rolling up his sleeve to help vaccinate Oregonians.
"I'm the smoothest shot this side of Mount Hood," Hubbell said.
Hubbell told FOX 12 he just put in his order for 500 Moderna doses. The pharmacy doesn't have the ultra-cold storage needed to deal with the Pfizer vaccines, Hubbell said, which is why they'll be sticking to Moderna.
"We get an opportunity to really be a part of this, let's tackle this thing and get back to the new normal- whatever that is," Hubbell said.
The challenge, Hubbell said, will be dealing with the anticipated appointment demand. Hubbell told FOX 12 it'll just be him and one other part-time pharmacist at his shop administering the shots, but he's hopeful they'll be able to nail down an efficient process.
"We expect to have a very strong showing," Hubbell said, "we're going to try to work extra- maybe even extra on Saturdays and Sundays to help get people vaccinated."
It's unclear how many total Oregon pharmacies will be getting doses, or how many total doses are coming to the state through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program. The Oregon Health Authority did not provide answers to those questions Wednesday.
In fact, Hubbell said he's unsure how often he'll have to put in orders for doses, or how many doses he'll actually be getting next week.
"I put in one order and I don't know from here where it goes," Hubbell said.
Hubbell said he was told he should receive his doses in the middle or later part of next week.
Some pharmacy customers like the convenience and familiarity of going to their neighborhood counter for the immunization rather than a mass vaccination event.
"I think some people are going to be nervous about it," Brooklyn Pharmacy customer Matt Mescher said, "so having that comfort level of, hey, I know my pharmacist- in trusting them- I think that's a big thing."
According to the Biden administration, the plan is for the program to eventually ramp up to 40,000 pharmacies.
Participating pharmacies will still have to follow OHA guidelines on who is eligible to get the shot.
Appointments will likely be made online through the pharmacy's parent company website.
