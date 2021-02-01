Neighbors ask for help from city, as gun violence continues to rise

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Portland Police say there have been roughly 100 shootings this year in the city.
Now, neighbors who continue to fear for their safety are saying enough to the violence.
"It's almost a daily occurrence," Randy Philbrick said,
Philbrick lives in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Portland Police responded to a shooting in that neighborhood Monday morning just before 6 a.m. at Southeast 105th Avenue and East Burnside Street.
It's the latest shooting in a long list, FOX 12 has continued to report on throughout the last several weeks.
Philbrick says the rising number of shootings in his community is alarming.
"It's gotten to the point where me, I never felt the need to own a gun myself. I've always felt safe that a police officer would be able to help should I need it," Philbrick said. "But it's gotten so bad now, to where I've actually applied for my concealed carry license to protect my family."
Philbrick says he's written to Mayor Ted Wheeler several times to get help on this issue and received no answers.
In neighboring communities like Powellhurst-Gilbert and Centennial, where city data shows shootings are also high, the concerns are the same.
Centennial Neighborhood Association board member Dan Bramske said neighbors there have concerns about crime uptick overall.
In the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, the shootings have some concerned about protecting their property.
"It happens at all times whether it's in the daytime or at 2 a.m. at night when I wake up to the extent that I kind of wonder, should I be going out and buying a couple pieces of plywood to fortify my house," Powellhurst Gilbert Neighborhood Association Co-Chair, Richard Dickinson said.
Dickinson says in December the neighborhood had a virtual town hall meeting with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and several other PPB members on the increase in gun violence.
In that town hall, Lovell said the bureau's faced roughly $27 million in cuts since July 2020, when the bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team was dissolved.
Chief Lovell also said the department went through several rounds of retirements.
Chief Lovell spoke to the gun violence increase being a multifaceted issue.
"I think there's a lot of factors that play into it, everything from the pandemic, people are home and not at work," Chief Lovell said. "There's been a lot of gun sales throughout just Portland and throughout the country. And shootings are up nationwide in a lot of big to mid-sized cities."
Lt. Nathan Sheppard spoke about the bureau's fewer resources and how that impacts response times.
"When my afternoon shift logged on yesterday there were 30 calls already," Lt. Sheppard said. "And you know at this point sometimes they feel like they're drowning a little bit. But they do care, and if it takes them a little extra time to get there it's only because they're trying to give the person who they were on the last call with the best possible service."
Mayor Ted Wheeler's office has not responded to FOX 12's multiple attempts to reach out for concrete answers on how the city combats gun violence.
(1) comment
Bring back the Gun Task Force! Seems like a total no brainer, yet haven't heard a word from the mayor or any commissioner.
