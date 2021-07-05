PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Portland are coming together to help people who lost their homes in a deadly 4-alarm fire over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people are dead and four were injured in a four-alarm fire at an a…
People who live around Heidi Manor, the apartment building that burned, have organized an online effort to get money and supplies to their neighbors who have been displaced.
On the neighborhood website, sullivansgulch.org, they've provided links to a community Facebook page where conversations about relief efforts are taking place. The site also lists an online spreadsheet detailing displaced tenants' needs and links to individual GoFundMe pages.
Two people died in the fire, which started early in the morning on July 4th.
Several others were injured, and many tenants lost their pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.