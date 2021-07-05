PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Portland are coming together to help people who lost their homes in a deadly 4-alarm fire over the weekend.

People who live around Heidi Manor, the apartment building that burned, have organized an online effort to get money and supplies to their neighbors who have been displaced.

On the neighborhood website, sullivansgulch.org, they've provided links to a community Facebook page where conversations about relief efforts are taking place. The site also lists an online spreadsheet detailing displaced tenants' needs and links to individual GoFundMe pages.

Two people died in the fire, which started early in the morning on July 4th.

Several others were injured, and many tenants lost their pets.