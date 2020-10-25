Neighbors come together to rebuild community after Echo Mountain Complex Fire

OTIS, OR (KPTV) – A number of Oregon communities are still cleaning up after a devastating wildfire season and the rebuilding process could take a while.
On Saturday, an Otis man rallied with others including neighbors and complete strangers to help his community rebuild.
The Echo Mountain Complex Fire scorched more than two-thousand acres and destroyed dozens of homes and businesses.
"My wife and I and our 8 children, we lost our home as well,” Corey Rivera said.
Rivera owns a construction company and knows plenty of people in the construction industry.
When it came time to rebuild, he realized he could use his resources to help his neighbors.
"Some of my neighbors are elderly, some are disabled, some just don't have the means and I was like, "if you guys need any help, we'll help," Rivera said. “We'll have some machines out, we'll do what we can.”
Rivera posted about the cleanup plans on Facebook and the response was huge.
About 75 people were in this small Otis neighborhood on Saturday, sorting through the damage and helping people get a start on rebuilding their homes.
"We went through like this and there's nothing,” Bobbi Jagow said.
Bobbi and Larry Jagow are among those who lost their house and that's not all the fire destroyed.
Jagow says she lost some important family heirlooms.
"The pearls, the precious jewels that I inherited from my father and nothing... just, the fire just was so hot,” she said.
Difficult as it's been many neighbors say support from their community has helped them get through this.
"Our evacuation zone was Tillamook County Fairgrounds. They were amazing there, they were very helpful,”Heidi Foote said. "I have a 3-year-old son. When I got there, they knew he was coming and they brought a basket of things for him.”
"Really what's going through my mind is that there's a lot of sorrow for all the homeowners who've had to pack up and leave and everybody whose lost so much, and just going through and finding all this stuff and all these little knickknacks that are still in place," Austin Mender, a volunteer, said. "Just really sets you into this mindset of what they really lost and really what they must be thinking."Rivera is optimistic about their efforts but it could be a while before this neighborhood is fully rebuilt.
"I really hope the whole neighborhood's rebuilt in about two years, it'd be really nice if everybody was back by the end of 2022," he said.
