SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a parked car of an elementary school teacher in Salem, and it’s not the first time something on that street has been hit.
Those who live nearby say it’s entirely too common and only speaks to how problematic this road has been.
The damage to Amanda Howie’s car was caused by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning. And this isn’t the first time the Howie family has had a car hit while it was parked on this street.
“Someone actually hit my mom’s car coming down the same direction, same exact spot,” said Tobin Howie.
It’s happened twice in two years, but that’s not all.
“Someone has hit our mailbox, did the same thing, hit-and-run. Glad I have that camera now to film it all but yeah, it’s happened numerous times,” said Tobin.
After a while, they thought to install the camera.
“Someone hitting the trash cans, that was pretty much the final straw,” said Tobin.
And Monday morning, they caught the collision that pushed Amanda’s car into her brother’s.
“So his has, like, got some scrapes,” she said. “A lot of our neighbors around notice the speeding and just general inattentiveness of drivers around here.”
The crash took Amanda’s daily driver out of commission.
“Like what’s next? It’s lucky that it was car and not a person,” she said.
Their residential street, Park Avenue Northeast, connects two busy roads through Salem, Silverton Road Northeast and Sunnyview Road Northeast.
“I think a lot of people kind of divert through this street to get away from the Lancaster traffic,” Tobin said.
Behind them sits an elementary and middle school, and they’re concerned the road could be a disaster waiting to happen.
“This time, I’d rather have it be my car then a kid, but what happens when my car’s not there next time and a kid is walking by?” Amanda said. “It would definitely be nice if maybe we had more of a police presence or stop signs or speed bumps or something at least to prevent future incidents.”
Amanda told FOX 12 her neighbors are just as fed up as she is that this residential street has been subjected to multiple accidents in the time they’ve been here. Their hope is that the city takes action and does something to make this street safer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.