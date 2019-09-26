BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors in Beaverton attempted to confront a car prowler Thursday morning, but he wasn't going to be caught that easily.
The incident occurred in the 14000 block of Southwest Derby Street in Beaverton. Heidi Besonis says she was sipping coffee outside when it turned into a bizarre morning.
"I saw a man coming toward me when I was leaned against the bed of my truck and he came up to the door of the truck and said, 'I apologize in advance for stealing your truck', and then he tugged on the door handle," Besonis said.
Besonis says her car was locked so the man couldn't get it open, so he tried other cars. She says that's when all of her roommates asked if anyone knew the guy who appeared to be car prowling.
No one did, so they followed him.
Besonis says he got into another car and rummaged through it. Besonis says they told him they were going to call 911.
"The guy obviously didn't want to be caught because he kicked the door open and sprayed Rick in the face with mace," Besonis said.
She says the man, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says is 40-year-old Dennis Hester, maced her roommate and then took off running.
Her other roommate who was there is blown away that the man was trying to do all of this in broad daylight and that he was ready with pepper spray.
"We were shocked, I was on the 911 call so I wasn't paying complete attention I just heard the door kick open I looked I saw the stream of spray. He caught us by surprise with that, we didn't expect it," Shawn Eborall said.
The sheriff's office says Hester is facing several charges, including robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office also says Hester may be connected to damaging a gate at the Nike campus Thursday morning before car prowling.
