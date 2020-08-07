Neighbors fed up with second night of violence outside PPB East Precinct

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- After another night of violence at the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct, neighbors in the area are taking a stand against the rioters.
Police say some elderly community members stepped in to try and stop vandalism, but instead one of those women was hit with paint.
FOX 12 spoke with Christa and Dan G. who didn't want to share their last names for safety purposes.
They live nearby and had strong words about what's happening in their neighborhood.
"I think what the protesters did was egregious I commend those women for their guts, for their boldness for the courage. I feel like they are a rallying point," Christa said. "And at some point, you have to just look at your own heart and say what am I going to do about this situation? Am I going to let this violence continue? Or am I going to make a stand?"
Dan says he went out to stand by the precinct Thursday night to support the police and have dialogue, not violence.
But the two say they won't stand for what's happening near their home.
"A lot of our fellow neighbors are saying enough is enough. The line stops here, the buck stops here," Christa said. "We are fed up."
Christa says there's talks about forming a neighborhood watch group.
But they say the community shouldn't be forced to try and handle this themselves.
"They are for protecting," Dan said. "They're to be protected by police and it's the city leaders who need to step up and lead."
City leaders have consistently said it's up to Portlanders to help stop the violence.
Given what happened on Thursday night, FOX 12 asked city leaders for clarification on what they mean when they say this falls on the shoulders of Portlanders.
"I think there is a disconnect there. The Chief was referring to the community coming together collectively to send a message that this is not acceptable," Portland Police Captain Tina Jones said. "He was not recommending individuals put their own personal safety at risk."
Christa and Dan say there's a neighborhood rally planned outside the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.