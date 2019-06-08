ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A man on probation for stealing a car was arrested on an active warrant Saturday afternoon, and he is now accused of stealing another car, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
The sheriff’s office says Jonathon Jay Sanchez, 23, is facing several charges after he fled from deputies responding to a report of a stolen car just after 2:30 p.m.
Deputies Saturday said Sanchez took off in they saw him and tried to stop him while he was in the car. They did not pursue due to safety reasons.
Sanchez kept driving erratically and ended up in a cul-de-sac at Southwest Jay Street and Jay Court, according to the sheriff’s office, who says neighbors tried to box him in.
The neighbors said they noticed the car with its bumper hanging off and tried to block it in because they felt something was off. Deputies arrived soon after, pinned the car and arrested Sanchez.
Sanchez was previously on probation for stealing a car and is facing six charges in connection to the alleged theft Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
