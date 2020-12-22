WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested and accused of attacking a garbage truck driver and trying to steal items from a front porch in Washington County on Tuesday.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a theft report in progress near Southwest Crestdale Drive and Southwest Canyon Road in the West Slope area at about 1:00 p.m. A resident had caught a man on his doorbell security camera trying to steal some shoes and a hat from their front porch. The resident yelled at the man who dropped the items and ran off.
The caller said the man appeared to be high on drugs and was speaking incoherently, according to WCSO. He was described as a white man with red hair with a goatee, wearing a black jacket, no shoes and one sock.
Deputies arrived, and a garbage truck driver told them that he had just been attacked by a man matching the description. More people in the area called and reported a man running through their yards.
Neighbors, a group of bicyclists and people walking their dogs were able to alert deputies to the suspect’s location, according to WCSO. He was arrested without incident.
Austin Roach was booked into the Washington County Jail for third-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and harassment.
