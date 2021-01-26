Neighbors hold vigil to remember victims of deadly hit-and-run

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors gathered together in southeast Portland Tuesday for a time of healing and remembrance after a man intentionally tried to run over people in the area on Monday.
"It was devastating on the community and the families impacted," Calley Ekberg said.
Ekberg lives in the area and said she couldn't believe it when she heard what happened. Nine people were injured, and one woman, 77-year-old Jean Gerich, was killed in the rampage. Her family said that she lived in the area for nearly 50 years and loved her community. The family released a statement saying:
"Jean Gerich was not a nameless victim. She was a loving mother of two. She was a proud grandmother of five, ages four to 16. She would have turned 78 in twelve days. She beat cancer five years ago. She received her first vaccination shot last week and was overjoyed to get out in the world again."
Ekberg organized a candlelight vigil to honor Gerich and the other victims.
"I just saw how impacted everyone was yesterday at the scene and felt like it would be helpful for us to all come together and have a moment to try to start some sort of healing," Ekberg said.
Sarah Friedman also lives in the area and said she's still in shock.
"Pretty devastated and pretty heartbroken," Friedman said. "Just because I've been in this neighborhood for five-plus years now and having this major event happen so close to where I live is shocking."
Ekberg said this hits way too close to home.
"I mean, I live two blocks away, and it just makes you really nervous just to go about your daily life," she said.
Friedman said she couldn't believe it when she heard the news.
"It took my breath away," Friedman said. "Because you don't think that this sort of thing could happen where you live, but then it does happen, and it's a really big reality check."
Portland police have confirmed that this was not an act of terrorism or politically motivated, but they have not yet released what the motive here was.
