Neighbors in SE Portland adapting, taking precautions with spike in gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)-Neighborhoods in Southeast Portland are dealing with a city increase in gun violence.
Portland Police estimate 105 shootings so far this year in what’s been just 33 days of 2021.
“It didn’t use to be like this,” one woman said.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood but didn’t want to go on camera for her own safety and fear of retaliation.
“There are parts of like intersections you don’t go to after dark because you’re not sure if you’re going to get shot at or what might come about,” she said. “It’s really scary, especially when you have kids just, it’s so unpredictable.”
She said things that were once routine, like walking to the nearby Dairy Queen, are now out of the question, in certain spots that seem too dangerous.
“You’re supposed to be able to just live your life, and when you’re scared that something awful may happen to you for no apparent reason, it’s definitely a shift in your whole normalcy.”
We’ve heard of neighbors here looking into getting concealed carry permits or finding other ways to try to protect themselves.
“I bought body armor just in case,” Randy Vandomelen, who lives in Southeast Portland, said. “It’s just not right. It shouldn’t be like this.”
“Ultimately, the neighborhood is watching out for each other because that’s all we really have right now,” the anonymous woman we spoke with said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.