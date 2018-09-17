Neighbors in SE Portland: Officials should do more to solve homelessness, property crimes

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors in southeast Portland say they want something done about issues involving homelessness and property crimes, and they’re calling on elected officials to do more.
A group gathered Monday morning and hung a banner over the Interstate 205 overpass at Northeast Glisan Street to rally support.
The banner says “Enough is Enough PDX” and is part of a campaign by residents from Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood and from the Lents and Brentwood-Darlington neighborhoods.
Organizers say they want elected officials to do more to solve homelessness and stop property crimes.
“We think that the arson and the thefts that are coming out of these camps that is victimizing neighbors needs to end,” Benjamin Kerensa with the Montavilla Initiative said. “It’s going to require some real courage from our elected officials.”
Kerensa says the group would also like to see more mental health and social services help during homeless camp sweeps. The group says they plan to continue to do actions every couple of weeks as they try to build momentum behind the campaign.
