PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some neighbors in southeast Portland are doing what they can to help their community.
Hayden Buell and Garth Upshaw have started a food table near Southeast 24th and Taylor.
Buell works with Central City Concern, a nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness.
Upshaw has been helping feed people in his neighborhood for years and even has a pay phone hooked up to his Internet so people can use it.
Thanks to some extra donations, the two decided to team up.
“So Hayden was like, hey, maybe this extra food that would otherwise just go into a Dumpster could be put out here, and we would get enough traffic that it would actually get out to the people that needed it. And that’s been what’s happening… you know, he’ll show up with all these tables piled high with food and as you can see, this just got put out a couple of hours ago,” Upshaw said.
A FOX 12 crew was there when a man stopped by and grabbed some milk and some produce.
He says he is grateful for his neighbors stepping up to help.
