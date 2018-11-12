Neighbors in St. Johns worried after hearing gunshots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors in St. Johns, near Fressenden and Midway streets, are worried about possible gun violence near their homes.
Several of them say they heard what sounded like gunshots Friday morning.
And police say there was a shooting in the same area the week before.
“My mom just looked at me, she was in a panic and she said, ‘Tash Tash, those are gunshots,’” Natasha Nelson said.
Nelson captured the sounds on her Nest camera just after 2 a.m., what started as possibly two separate shots and then a series of them further in the distance.
Police officers came to check things out but didn’t find any physical evidence of gunfire.
No property was damaged and no one was hurt.
But just a few blocks away, a week ago Sunday, a home was hit by bullets on North Fessenden Street.
That time, police did find evidence, but they say there was no threat to the public.
“The first thing that came to my mind was this is happening in the same place again,” Nelson said.
It’s this seeming frequency that now has neighbors worried.
“Somebody’s going to get hurt, either someone that I don’t know or someone in my house,” Erica Ellingsen said.
Ellingsen said she’s lived here less than six months and has heard what sounds like gunshots three times now.
Portland police told FOX 12 they always respond to and investigate reports of gunfire but if they don’t find physical evidence, there’s only so much they can do.
“We’ve got families, we’ve got kids, we’ve got senior citizens in this neighborhood and I don’t want anybody to get hurt,” Nelson said.
Portland police say if you hear gunshots, call 911 as soon as it’s safe to do so.
And they say sometimes if officers come out to a call when it’s dark, they can’t always find bullet casings or bullet holes. So if you see any evidence like that later on, give them a call too.
