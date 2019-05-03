ST. JOHNS, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors in St. Johns made a disturbing discovery at Cathedral Park.
Multnomah County Animal Services officials confirm they found six rabbits stuffed into trash bins (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES ON FOX 12 VIDEO).
The agency is now working to track down the person responsible for leaving them there and asking for the public’s help to solve this case.
According to a spokesperson, they opened an investigation after receiving a report Thursday.
Neighbor Lamar Caston said he was by the bathroom near the boat dock area when he noticed the rabbits. He said it did not appear the rabbits had been in the garbage containers for long.
Caston posted pictures of the gruesome discovery on a private Facebook neighborhood group page.
According to him, another neighbor reached out and called the police non-emergency line to report the incident.
An animal services officer later went to the park to remove the rabbits, officials say. They described the rabbits as having solid gray, tan and black fur.
Friday, park visitors seemed unnerved by the discovery.
“On the way here, I was googling the park to get directions and it was all on the front page,” Joshua Gorski said. “I consciously avoided the photos.”
“[It] makes you kind of doubt humanity a little. That people would do that to animals.”
According to animal services, the rabbits are domestic. Their cause of death is not yet known.
The agency said it is focusing on getting the word out in case anyone may have seen any suspicious activity related this investigation.
If you want to send Multnomah County Animal Services a tip, you can report it by phone at 503-310-5727.
