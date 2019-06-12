PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several public transit agencies hosted a bus tour Wednesday morning, providing a glimpse of a proposed route for a new MAX line from Portland to Tualatin.
Once complete, the line will provide a 30-minute travel time between downtown Portland and Bridgeport Village, according to TriMet. Businesses in the area say they are watching the planning process very closely.
“There wasn’t a lot of time, so we had to educate ourselves really quickly,” Danny Burkhead, general manager at The Circuit Bouldering Gym, said. “And with that comes an uncertainty. So, yeah, we’re definitely worried. Not just for our businesses, but for the community that we serve.”
The management at the rock climbing gym in Tigard says they’ve been told they will not have to relocate to make way for the line.
TriMet says it is still in the process of reaching out to property owners and neighborhoods to establish the best route. The 12-mile line is expected to be completed in 2727.
